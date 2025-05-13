UP Police file FIR against 40 social media accounts, arrest 25 people for misleading posts on Operation Sindoor

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said it has registered FIR against 40 social media accounts and arrested 25 people for spreading anti-national content and misleading posts related to Operation Sindoor.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar instructed officials to identify individuals disseminating false or provocative information online and take strict legal action against them.

A special team under the close supervision of Additional Director General (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash has been conducting round-the-clock monitoring of various social media platforms from the police headquarters' social media centre, it said.

"So far, 40 accounts have been identified and FIRs have been registered against them in respective districts. A total of 25 individuals have been arrested," the statement said.

Efforts are also underway to block all 40 accounts through the cyber crime headquarters, it added.

DGP Kumar appealed to the public not to share any unverified information that could spread panic, mislead citizens, or tarnish the image of the Indian Army.

He urged people to verify any news, images, or videos through the official Uttar Pradesh Police fact-check handle on X.