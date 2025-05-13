UP Police file FIR against 40 social media accounts, arrest 25 people for misleading posts on Operation Sindoor

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP Prashant Kumar instructed officials to identify individuals disseminating false or provocative information online and take strict legal action against them

PTI
Published13 May 2025, 09:54 PM IST
The police asserted that posting or sharing misleading, false, or anti-national content on social media is a punishable offence. Photo: AFP
The police asserted that posting or sharing misleading, false, or anti-national content on social media is a punishable offence. Photo: AFP

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said it has registered FIR against 40 social media accounts and arrested 25 people for spreading anti-national content and misleading posts related to Operation Sindoor.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar instructed officials to identify individuals disseminating false or provocative information online and take strict legal action against them.

Also Read | Forces on alert, will hit back again if Pak uses military or terror ops: Modi

A special team under the close supervision of Additional Director General (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash has been conducting round-the-clock monitoring of various social media platforms from the police headquarters' social media centre, it said.

"So far, 40 accounts have been identified and FIRs have been registered against them in respective districts. A total of 25 individuals have been arrested," the statement said.

Efforts are also underway to block all 40 accounts through the cyber crime headquarters, it added.

DGP Kumar appealed to the public not to share any unverified information that could spread panic, mislead citizens, or tarnish the image of the Indian Army.

Also Read | Pakistani official declared ‘persona non grata’, asked to leave within 24 hrs

He urged people to verify any news, images, or videos through the official Uttar Pradesh Police fact-check handle on X.

The police asserted that posting or sharing misleading, false, or anti-national content on social media is a punishable offence, and surveillance of all platforms is being carried out 24x7.

Stay updated with the latest developments on India Pakistan and Operation Sindoor . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaUP Police file FIR against 40 social media accounts, arrest 25 people for misleading posts on Operation Sindoor
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.