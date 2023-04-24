Home / News / India /  UP Police find bloodstains, knife at Atiq Ahmed's partially demolished office
Back

UP Police find bloodstains, knife at Atiq Ahmed's partially demolished office

1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Prayagraj: Police personnel and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team at the office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, where knife and blood stains were found, at Kasari Masari in Prayagraj, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_24_2023_000094B) (PTI)Premium
Prayagraj: Police personnel and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team at the office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, where knife and blood stains were found, at Kasari Masari in Prayagraj, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_24_2023_000094B) (PTI)

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Days after his death, Uttar Pradesh police officials have found bloodstains and a knife in the partially demolished office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The former MP was shot dead in Prayagraj earlier this month.

"I have examined myself, bloodstains, the knife was found near the staircase and next to the kitchen Atiq's office. The FSL team is about to reach, and the investigation will be done. CCTV footage will also be examined," said ACP Satyendra Prasad Tiwari.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Further investigation is underway.
 

ALSO READ: Al-Qaeda threatens attack on India over Atiq Ahmad murder

On Sunday the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter in the State.

Asad along with his aide Ghulam in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The committee will be headed by Retired High Court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG Vijay Kumar Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout