UP Police find bloodstains, knife at Atiq Ahmed's partially demolished office

Days after his death, Uttar Pradesh police officials have found bloodstains and a knife in the partially demolished office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The former MP was shot dead in Prayagraj earlier this month.

"I have examined myself, bloodstains, the knife was found near the staircase and next to the kitchen Atiq's office. The FSL team is about to reach, and the investigation will be done. CCTV footage will also be examined," said ACP Satyendra Prasad Tiwari.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Further investigation is underway.



On Sunday the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter in the State.

Asad along with his aide Ghulam in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The committee will be headed by Retired High Court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG Vijay Kumar Gupta.

