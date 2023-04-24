UP Police find bloodstains, knife at Atiq Ahmed's partially demolished office

UP Police find bloodstains, knife at Atiq Ahmed's partially demolished office1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.
Days after his death, Uttar Pradesh police officials have found bloodstains and a knife in the partially demolished office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The former MP was shot dead in Prayagraj earlier this month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×