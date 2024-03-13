UP Police paper leak case: Cops arrest Delhi constable's associate, procure exam papers
Earlier in February, around 1,000 aspirants were contacted by the Delhi policeman and assembled at a resort in Haryana. They were then given the answer key and the question paper for the UP Police Constable exam held on February 17 and 18.
A special task force of his Uttar Pradesh police arrested an associate of a Delhi Police constable on Wednesday evening, in connection with an exam paper leak case, reported NDTV.
