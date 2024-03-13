A special task force of his Uttar Pradesh police arrested an associate of a Delhi Police constable on Wednesday evening, in connection with an exam paper leak case, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the UP team is trying to arrest the Delhi cop, who is also an accused in the case. While his associate Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Haryana's Jind, has been arrested.

Earlier in February, around 1,000 aspirants were contacted by the Delhi policeman and assembled at a resort in Haryana. They were then given the answer key and the question paper for the UP Police Constable exam held on February 17 and 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their phones and gadgets were seized and they were made to commit answers to memory.

The report stated that the 'cram session' shows dozens of young men and women sitting in rows on a lawn and reading from papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quoting the sources, NDTV quoted that each person paid ₹7 lakh for leaked papers to be paid after the exam. However, the accused would retain original mark sheets from previous exams as "insurance".

Police procured the exam papers and answer keys from two other people, identified simply as Abhishek Shukla, from UP's Prayagraj, and Ravi Attri, who is a resident of UP's Greater Noida. Attri was also involved in the 2015 AIPMT paper leak case.

Police believe Attri and Shukla could be the final pieces in this jigsaw puzzle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The arrest and interrogation of Ravi and Abhishek could be the last link in this investigation and efforts are being made for that," Additional Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Singh, said.

As per the report, Wednesday's arrest came a month after 15 others were taken into custody for allegedly planning to leak question papers for the same exam.

The accused, in that instance, were taking payments up to ₹8 lakh per aspirant. Later the edition of the exam was cancelled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports mentioned that over 48 lakh men and women sat for that exam, which was canceled days later amid multiple paper leak reports. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X (formerly Twitter),

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed an 'anti-cheating' bill in February to check fraudulent practices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!