UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for over 60,000 Constable posts begins. Check eligibility, other details here
UP Police Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB has announced the recruitment of 60,244 UP Police Constable posts. The registration process has begun and candidates can apply on the official website by 16 January.
UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened the application or the registration process for the recruitment of the UP Police Constable post 2023 today i.e. on 27 December. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the UPPRPM i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.