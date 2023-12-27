comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 15:10:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.35 1.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 741.00 2.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 234.65 0.58%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,703.90 1.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.30 -1.10%
Business News/ News / India/  UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for over 60,000 Constable posts begins. Check eligibility, other details here
Back Back

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for over 60,000 Constable posts begins. Check eligibility, other details here

 Livemint

UP Police Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB has announced the recruitment of 60,244 UP Police Constable posts. The registration process has begun and candidates can apply on the official website by 16 January.

UPPRPB has started the registration for the recruitment of UP Police Constable post 2023 with a total of 60,244 openings.Premium
UPPRPB has started the registration for the recruitment of UP Police Constable post 2023 with a total of 60,244 openings.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened the application or the registration process for the recruitment of the UP Police Constable post 2023 today i.e. on 27 December. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the UPPRPM i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

The number of openings for the post is 60,244 of which 24,102 are for unreserved candidates, 6,024 for EWS, 16,264 for OBC, 12,650 for SC and 1,204 for ST. As per the official release, the last date to submit the online application is 16 January while the last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is 18 January. 

The application fee for the UP Police Constable is 400. The release also states that the male candidate must have attained the age of 18 years as of 01-07-2023 and must not have attained the age of 22 years i.e. the candidate must not have been born before July 02, 2001 and after July 01, 2005. 

For the female candidate application, the candidate must have attained the age of 18 years as of 01-07-2023, and must not have attained the age of 25 years i.e. the candidate must have been born not before July 02, 1998 and not after July 01, 2005.

Eligibility: The candidates must have passed their 10th and 12th class from a board established by law in India or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

Apart from this, preferential qualifications include where candidates (i) have obtained an 'O' level certificate in Computer from DOEACC/NIELT Society;  or have served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or must have obtained a “B" certificate of National Cadet Corps.

Other eligibility criteria: 

For male candidates, the male candidates from the General/OBC and SC categories must have a base height of 168 cm while ST applicants have a relaxation of 160 cm. For female candidates, applicants in General/OBC/SC need a minimum height of 152 cm while in ST it is 147 cm.

How to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023

1. Visit UPPRPM website uppbpb.gov.in 

2. Register yourself and fill in the application form.

3. Make the payment and then click on submit.

4. Once the form is submitted, download the confirmation page for future use.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 03:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App