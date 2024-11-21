UP Police result declared on uppbpb.gov.in: Check cutoff, dates for document verification and Physical test

UP Police Constable results show 174,316 successful candidates, with a cutoff of 214.04644 for the unreserved category. Document verification and physical tests will start in December 2024. Out of 48 lakh registered, about 32 lakh appeared for the August 2024 examination.

Published21 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam today, 21 November
UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam today, 21 November(PTI)

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam today, 21 November. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official UPPRPB website, uppbpb.gov.in, or directly via the provided link.

UP Police Result 2024: Result Overview

A total of 174,316 candidates have successfully cleared the written UP Police examination, which represents 2.5 times the number of available positions. The recruitment drive is for the 60,244 vacant constable positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force. These candidates will now progress to the next stages of selection, which include document verification, physical standard tests, and physical efficiency tests.

UP Police Result 2024: Cutoff Details

The UP Police Constable exam used a normalisation method due to multiple exam shifts. Here are the detailed cutoff marks for various categories:

- Unreserved (General): 214.04644

- EWS: 187.31758

- OBC: 198.99599

- SC: 178.04955

- ST: 146.73835

Women's Category Cutoffs:

- Unreserved (General): 203.90879

- EWS: 180.23366

- OBC: 189.39256

- SC: 169.13167

- ST: 136.02707

UP Police Result 2024: Document Verification and PST Dates

Successful candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) in the third week of December 2024 Following this, candidates who clear the DV and PST will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled for the third week of January 2025.

UP Police Result 2024: Exam Details

The UP Police Constable exam was held across multiple dates, from 23 August to 31 August 2024, in 10 different shifts.

A total of around 48 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, with 32 lakh actually appearing.

UP Police Result 2024: How to Check Your Result

Candidates can easily check their UP Police Constable result by visiting the official UPPRPB website or by clicking on the direct link below:

UP Police Constable Result

For more information on the recruitment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the UPPRPB official website.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
