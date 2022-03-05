UP Polls 2022: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins Samajwadi Party

UP Polls 2022: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins Samajwadi Party1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj and was trying to secure a ticket for her son from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat
UP Elections 2022: As UP enters the last phase of assembly election, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has managed one more high profile induction for Samajwadi Party (SP).
Today, while addressing a rally in Azamgarh, he announced that Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, has joined his party, which is giving tough fight to the incumbent BJP.
Last month, Mayank Joshi had met Akhilesh Yadav, who tweeted a photo of Mayank Joshi meeting him and described it as an "informal meeting".
Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj and was trying to secure a ticket for her son from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat. However, the BJP gave the ticket to Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak.
Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected as MLA from Lucknow Cantonment on a Congress ticket in 2012. In the 2017, assembly elections, she contested on a BJP ticket, and defeated SP candidate Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Aparna Yadav recently joined the BJP.
