The Congress party has released another fourth list of 61 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Of the 61 assembly seats, 24 seats have been given to women, around 39 per cent of the total seats in the fourth list, news agency ANI reported.

So far, Congress has announced candidates on 316 seats, of which women candidates will fight elections on 127 seats. This is in line with Congress' commitment to allot 40 per cent seats to the women candidates in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress had released a list of 125 candidates, including 50 women, in the first list; 41 in the second, including 16 women; 89 in the third, including 37 women candidates.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from February 10 to March 7. Those violating the order could be jailed for at least two years and fine or both, the EC said.

Exit polls' publication in print or electronic media, or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10.

Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February till 10 March 2022 when the counting of votes will take place.

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases (February 10, February 14th, February 20th, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 3 and March 7) from 10th Feb to 7th March.

With ANI inputs

