UP Elections 2022: Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the third phase on Sunday (February 20). The first and second phase of voting were held on February 10 and February 14, respectively.

In the third phase, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray with over 2.15 crore people are eligible to cast their franchise.

Among the districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Key candidates

Former chief minister and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is conntesting from Karhal assembly sea, which will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday. His challenger from the seat is Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP.

Another key candidates whose fate will be sealed tomorrow are: SP chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav (Jaswantnagar), BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur), Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), Asim Arun (Kannauj Sadar) and Congress' Louise Khurshid (Farrukhabad Sadar). Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for just nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.

