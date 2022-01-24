Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party releases list of candidates. Details

UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party releases list of candidates. Details

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav 
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri

The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav on Monday released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. 

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri. Nahid Hasan has been fielded from Kairana while Pankaj Kumar Malik will be contesting from Muzzafarnagar.

View Full Image
SP 
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
SP 
Click on the image to enlarge

Star campaigners 

Star campaigners 

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant to the party Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the assembly election. 

The other prominent star campaigners are national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda, principal general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel, leader of opposition in the Assembly Ramgobind Chaudhary.

The party's national executive member Javed Ali Khan and Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha president Mohammad Fahad have also been named as star campaigners. Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, who quit as ministers and from the BJP to join the SP, are not in the list of 30 star campaigners.

