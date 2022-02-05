UP Elections 2022: Polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from Uttar Pradesh employed in Delhi so that they can exercise their franchise, the government announced on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In a notice, the government said the waiver will apply to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Delhi-NCR and entitled to vote in UP Assembly polls.

There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day.

However, the notification will not apply to any person "whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged".

A substantial number of people from UP's Noida and Ghaziabad, which are in NCR, are employed in Delhi. These two cities will go to polls on February 10.

