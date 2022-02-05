UP Polls: Delhi makes polling days paid holidays for people from Uttar Pradesh

UP Polls: Delhi makes polling days paid holidays for people from Uttar Pradesh1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- A substantial number of people from UP's Noida and Ghaziabad, which are in NCR, are employed in Delhi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP Elections 2022: Polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from Uttar Pradesh employed in Delhi so that they can exercise their franchise, the government announced on Saturday.
UP Elections 2022: Polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from Uttar Pradesh employed in Delhi so that they can exercise their franchise, the government announced on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In a notice, the government said the waiver will apply to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Delhi-NCR and entitled to vote in UP Assembly polls.
In a notice, the government said the waiver will apply to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Delhi-NCR and entitled to vote in UP Assembly polls.
There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day.
There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day.
However, the notification will not apply to any person "whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged".
However, the notification will not apply to any person "whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged".
A substantial number of people from UP's Noida and Ghaziabad, which are in NCR, are employed in Delhi. These two cities will go to polls on February 10.
A substantial number of people from UP's Noida and Ghaziabad, which are in NCR, are employed in Delhi. These two cities will go to polls on February 10.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!