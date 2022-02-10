Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.79% voter turnout till 5 pm in the first phase of Assembly elections. Till 3 pm, the turnout was over 48%.

There were some reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places but overall polling was going on peacefully in the state. The first phase of polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.

The polling was held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said polling was going on peacefully. "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said.

On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the District Magistrate concerned had been asked to look into the matter.

Till 3 pm, Agra recorded 47.53% polling, Aligarh 45.89%, Baghpat 50.21%, Bulandshahr 50.81%, Gautam Buddh Nagar 48.29%, Ghaziabad 44.88%, Hapur 51.67%, Mathura 49.17%, Meerut 47.86%, Muzaffarnagar 52.23% and Shamli 53.13%.

As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women, were in the fray in the first phase, and around 2.28 crore voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others, were eligible to cast their franchise.

State ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting, include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.