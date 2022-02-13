UP Assembly Elections 2022: Second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place tomorrow for which over 60,000 police personnel and nearly 800 paramilitary companies have been deployed for security, officials told news agency PTI.

In the second phase, polling will take place in 55 constituencies spread in nine districts – Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Police informed that eight assembly constituencies – Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh – have been placed in the 'sensitive' category'.

Also, a total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical.

There will be 12,538 polling stations across all assembly seats and they shall be covered by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces.

The state has received 794.1 companies of the CAPFs of which 733 have been engaged for booth duty, three for EVM security duty kept in 10 strong rooms, according to the report.

Further, 50 paramilitary companies have been deployed for law and order duty, out of which 19 will work as quick response teams (QRTs) at police stations, 12 for duty on 73 inter-state barriers, and nine will be with flying squad team.

A paramilitary company has an operational strength of around 70-80 personnel.

Similarly, in the second phase, 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of UP Police, 54,670 head constables and constables, 18 companies of PAC, 43,397 home-guards, have been put on duty.

A total of 122 Pink Booths (women booths) have been made to specially motivate women for voting, where the duties of 42 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 488 women constables or head constables will be deployed.

With inputs from PTI

