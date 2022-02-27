UP Assembly Polls 2022: UP has recorded 46.28 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm today in phase 5 of the assembly elections. In the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, a total of 61 seats are going on polls across 12 districts, with 692 candidates in the fray, including state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

After today's polling, UP will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7.

46.28 % voters turnout recorded till 3 pm in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Hq2r00Eqj9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022

Till 9 am this morning, the total voter turnout in UP was 8.02 per cent, the election commission data says. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also cast his vote today. Apart from him, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and party's candidate from Rampur Khas, Aradhana Misra also cast her vote at a polling station in Sangramgarh.

Key Constituencies:

Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement are the key districts where polling is being held today. Other districts include--Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.

Key political figures:

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu in the Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South, and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as Jansatta Dal candidate, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on the Samajwadi Party ticket. Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel are contesting from the Pratapgarh seat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.