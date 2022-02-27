UP Polls Phase 5: 46.28 % voters turnout recorded till 3 pm. Details here

UP Assembly Polls 2022: UP has recorded 46.28 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm today in phase 5 of the assembly elections. In the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, a total of 61 seats are going on polls across 12 districts, with 692 candidates in the fray, including state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

