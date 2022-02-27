UP Assembly Elections: Around 54 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts. Polling ended at 6 pm.

Most of the Phase 5 polling was peaceful, barring one incident in which Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was attacked in Kunda area of Pratapgarh, cops said. During the incident, Yadav sustained minor injuries, party workers said. The party has lodged a complaint to the Election Commission.

In another incident, SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others were booked for assault on a woman and her family members. UP has recorded 46.28 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm today in phase 5 of the assembly elections.

Key Constituencies:

Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement are the key districts where polling is being held today. Other districts include--Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.

Seat-wise voting

Around 2.24 crore people were eligible to vote in this phase. Till 5 pm, Amethi recorded 52.82 per cent voting, Ayodhya 58.01 per cent, Bahraich 54.68 per cent, Barabanki 54.75 per cent, Chitrakoot 59.50 per cent, Gonda 54.21 per cent, Kaushambi 56.96 per cent, Pratapgarh 50.20 per cent, Prayagraj 51.29 per cent, Raebareli 56.06 per cent, Shrawasti 57.24 per cent and Sultanpur 54.91 per cent, the commission said.

Total candidates:

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray for this round, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. With the completion of the polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh has now voted for 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.