UP Polls Phase 5: Voting ends; 54% turnout till 5 pm. Details here

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray for this round, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. With the completion of the polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh has now voted for 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

