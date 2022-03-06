UP Assembly Polls 2022: To ensure a smooth voting process, over 60,000 police personnel and 845 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed during the 7th and final phase on Monday, officials told news agency PTI . Voting will be held across 54 assembly seats at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths.

Polling schedule:

Voting for phase 7 of the UP polls will start early morning at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The districts going to the polls on March 7 are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

Vulnerable assembly seats:

Of them, 28 assembly constituencies of Pindra, Rohaniya, Sewapuri, Shahganj, Malhani, Madiyahun, Kerakat, Machhlishahr, Badlapur, Mungarabadshahpur, Jaunpur Sadar, Jafrabad, Mohammadabad, Jamnian, Saidpur, Zahoorabad, Saidraja, Chakia, Azamgarh, Phulpur Powai, Didarganj, Mau Sadar, Gyanpur, Ajra, Shivpur, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment have been kept in the vulnerable category.

701 ‘vulnerable’ localities:

There are a total of 701 'vulnerable' localities while 3,359 polling places are marked "critical". In the last phase of polling, 78 Pink Booths (women booths), to be guarded by 12 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 216 women constables or head constables, have also been installed.

Counting of votes:

The voting exercise in politically crucial state UP went on for around a month. The polling started on February 10, while counting of votes will be undertaken on February 10.

Phase 7 polling:

Total 54 seats will go to the polls in the 7th phase of voting. Of this, 11 are reserved for the scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. Around 2.06 voters will exercise their franchise in the coming phase of UP polls.

The final phase of polling will be crucial as it'll test the alliances carved out by the biggest parties -- BJP and SP -- with regional parties.

