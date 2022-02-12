UP Elections 2022: Campaigning for 55 assembly seats which will go to the polls in the second phase on Monday (February 14) came to an end on Saturday.

For fifty-five seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray.

Polling will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.

Among the prominent faces whose fate will be sealed in this phase are Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, minister Dharam Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Saini was a minister in the Yogi Cabinet but he switched to SP after the polls were declared.

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur, Khanna is contesting from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is in the fray from Nakud Assembly segment.

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam is contesting from the Swar seat. He is up against Haider Ali Khan, who has been fielded by Apna Dal Sonelal, a BJP ally.

Haider Ali Khan is the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur. He is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Another key candidates in the fray are outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.

The former mayor of Bareilly Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.

In 2017, the BJP had won 38 of 55 seats, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two.

