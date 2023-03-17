UP electricity employees begin 3-day strike: Govt warns of strict actions4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:37 AM IST
To meet their demands related to pay anomalies and appointment of chairman, UP electricity department employees began their 3-day strike on Thursday. The UP government has warned of invoking ESMA and NSA act upon strikers in case of public disorder
In case of public disorder due to the ongoing three-day strike of Uttar Pradesh power department employees, government has warned of taking strict action under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and National Security Act (NSA) . The employees went on strike on Thursday, and are demanding regularisation of pay anomalies and fulfilment of certain criteria of chairman selection process.
