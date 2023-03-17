In case of public disorder due to the ongoing three-day strike of Uttar Pradesh power department employees, government has warned of taking strict action under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and National Security Act (NSA) . The employees went on strike on Thursday, and are demanding regularisation of pay anomalies and fulfilment of certain criteria of chairman selection process.

The government has threatened to sack contractual workers who do not return to work. The government also said action would also be initiated under the National Security Act in case of damage of public property due to vandalism during the strike. The government has also issued an alert in the state in view of the strike.

The strike was joined by around 1 lakh employees who gathered under the banner of Vidyut Karmacharis Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a union of electricity department employees. The employees on strike held demonstrations across the state on Thursday.

Notably, the state government and the employees had agreed on certain points on 23 December last year, but several of those changes were not implemented even after three months, Samiti Convenor Shailendra Dubey told PTI.

Agreement on the selection of power companies' Chairman and MD

He also claimed the government also agreed upon the change in the selection process of the chairman and the managing director of the power companies. As per the mutual consensus it was decided that the chairman and the MD would be selected through a committee headed by the chief secretary.

Even after three months of the decision,these posts are now being filled on the basis of transfers. Apart from the selection of top officials, the government also agreed for the implementation of the Power Sector Employees Protection Act, stopping outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations for transmission, equal honorarium for different corporations, and revision of allowances and removal of salary anomalies.

The employees going on strike include engineers, junior engineers, technicians, operating staff, clerical and contractual employees.

Contractual employees will be sacked for joining strike

Taking a tough stance on the strike, State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma took a tough stand against the strike, saying if the contractual employees join the strike, they will be sacked.

"We even held a meeting with them today for two hours but they are not ready to listen. However, the government has still kept the door open for talks," said Arvind Kumar Sharma.

He also added that the government has taken actions on many points discussed during meeting in December. Rest of the points are also being discussed.

It was also made clear that if the strikers stopped those employees who are willing to work then they have to face action against them. The government has also made arrangements to maintain state's electricity system due to the strike.

(With agency inputs)