Noida: An amount of over ₹5 lakh was refunded or discounted in final bills to four COVID-19 patients who were “overcharged" by private hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration said on Monday.

The development comes in the wake of the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration's efforts to provide relief to people overcharged for services by hospitals in the district, adjoining Delhi.

During his visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed the administration and health department officials to work towards helping such people, Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said.

According to officials, amounts of ₹1,50,000, ₹28,400, and ₹31,247 were returned to three patients' families while a discount of ₹3,25,000 on the final bill was given to one family.

“The action was taken based on complaints received from the people. If more such complaints are received in the future, the matters would be looked into and action is taken accordingly," Ohri said.

So far, money has been refunded or a discount on final bills has been given in 12 cases of overcharging by private hospitals in the district, according to the officials.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

