UP, Punjab Elections 2022: Polling is underway for all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab and 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Till 3 pm, both the states recorded nearly 50% voter turnout.

Here are the key updates

- Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated when he tried to enter a polling both. Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga on Congress ticket, was trying to enter a polling booth. “During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," he said.

- Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, taking on each other at the Amritsar East assembly seat, exchanged brief pleasantries as they come face to face at a polling booth in the city. The two rivals had been attacking each other during the campaign for the Amritsar East seat which has turned into one of the most keenly watched contests in the Punjab polls.

- The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav claimed that their election symbol was missing from EVM at booth number 38 in Vidhan Sabha 194 of Farrukhabad district. The party urged the Election Commission and the District Administration to take cognisance of the matter.

- Kanpur Mayor and BJP leader Pramila Pandey has been booked for allegedly clicking a selfie and making a video while exercising her franchise at a polling booth, according to PTI. District Magistrate Neha Sharma said Mayor Pandey took her mobile phone inside the polling booth at Hudson School, and clicked a selfie while voting. Sharma said the Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has violated the rules of the Election Commission by revealing the name of the party she voted for.

- Another BJP leader has been booked for taking selfie inside polling center. The news agency reported that legal action was being initiated against former city president of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha Nawab Singh for clicking selfies inside a polling booth.

- In UP, voting is underway for 59 Assembly seats spread across 16 districts - Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

- As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the Karhal Assembly seat. His challenger is BJP's SP Singh Baghel. Today's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

- In UP, some other key candidates whose fate will be sealed today are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Congress leader Louise Khurshid from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of Salman Khurshid. Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar.

- In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had to settle with just nine. The Congress had got one seat while the BSP's Mayawati could not secure a single seat.

With agency inputs

