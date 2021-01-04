The winter effect showed up in power consumption patterns as well, data from the National Load Despatch Centre shows. Except for Delhi, most northern and central states such as Madhya Pradesh (15%), Rajasthan (12%), Bihar (14%), Punjab (12%), and Uttar Pradesh (10%) witnessed a far higher power demand this December compared to last year. This could be partly due to an increased heating load as the mercury has plunged to multi-year lows in these states. In contrast, electricity usage was lower than last year’s level in several southern states, with Telangana (10%) showing the worst fall among major Indian states. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also saw a dip. Compared to the largest state economies, mid-sized (8.6%) and small-sized (7.6%) states saw a higher increase in power consumption.