UP receives investment proposal of Rs1.75 lakh crore

UP receives investment proposal of Rs1.75 lakh crore1 min read . 08:34 PM IST
- This comes ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month
The UP government has received invest proposals worth ₹1.75 lakh crore for the IT and electronics sector in the state, a statement said. This comes ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in the capital Lucknow next month.
The UP government has received invest proposals worth ₹1.75 lakh crore for the IT and electronics sector in the state, a statement said. This comes ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in the capital Lucknow next month.
A total of 148 investment proposals were received of which MoUs were signed on 135 worth ₹97,000 crore, while MoUs on projects worth ₹78,000 crore are in the pipeline.
A total of 148 investment proposals were received of which MoUs were signed on 135 worth ₹97,000 crore, while MoUs on projects worth ₹78,000 crore are in the pipeline.
“According to the data of the department on the Nivesh Sarathi portal, through the 135 proposals which have been converted into MoUs, more than 13 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the state," the statement read.
“According to the data of the department on the Nivesh Sarathi portal, through the 135 proposals which have been converted into MoUs, more than 13 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the state," the statement read.
The project will create an ecosystem to boost the IT/ITeS landscape within the state through hi-tech next-gen big data technology project, consisting of data storage, data mining, data-analytics and data visualization, the statement further added.
The project will create an ecosystem to boost the IT/ITeS landscape within the state through hi-tech next-gen big data technology project, consisting of data storage, data mining, data-analytics and data visualization, the statement further added.