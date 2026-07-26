UP reconstitutes SIT in Ram Temple donation embezzlement case; three IPS officers to lead probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, inducting three senior IPS officers to lead the investigation in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, according to ANI.

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The newly constituted SIT is headed by Inspector General (IG) Kiran S, with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ayodhya Somen Verma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayodhya Dr Gaurav Grover as its members.

The earlier SIT comprised Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar and other officials.

Move came after SC direction The move follows the Supreme Court's July 13 order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a fresh SIT under the leadership of a senior IPS officer. The direction was issued by a Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan.

The apex court also asked the state government to submit a status report on July 27. Following the order, the Uttar Pradesh government reconstituted the SIT, and sources said the new team has already begun its investigation.

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The case pertains to the alleged embezzlement of donations (chadhava) offered by devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The previous SIT carried out an extensive probe by examining CCTV footage, donation registers, cash-handling procedures and financial records. It also questioned several temple employees before submitting a preliminary report that pointed to alleged irregularities in the counting and deposit of temple offerings.

SIT to submit status report on July 27 Based on the investigation, police arrested key accused and recovered cash, vehicles, investment-related documents and other assets allegedly purchased using the misappropriated funds. Investigators also conducted searches at multiple locations and examined digital evidence and financial transactions.

While ordering the reconstitution of the SIT, the Supreme Court observed that criminal investigations and technical examination of theft-related cases are better handled by experienced police officers.

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The newly formed SIT is expected to continue the investigation and submit its status report before the Supreme Court on July 27.