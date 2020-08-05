Home >News >India >UP records 4,078 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally rises to 1,04,388
COVID-19 testing in a mobile diagnostic tent (AP)
UP records 4,078 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally rises to 1,04,388

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 08:13 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll in the state now stands at 1,857 while there have been 41,973 active cases in the state so far
  • 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection till now

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857.

However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388.

There are 41,973 active cases in the state while 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the statement said.

Among the new fatalities, a maximum of six were reported from Kanpur, followed by three each in Varanasi, Jhansi, Lalitpur and two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Chandauli and Basti.

Kanpur Nagar accounted for a maximum of 459 new cases. Lucknow reported 336 fresh COVID-19 cases while Allahabad 204.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

