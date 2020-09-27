Home >News >India >UP records 4,403 new Covid-19 deaths, tally crosses 3.8 lakh
UP records 4,403 new Covid-19 deaths, tally crosses 3.8 lakh

27 Sep 2020

LUCKNOW : Seventy-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 4,403 fresh infections surfaced, taking the case tally to 3,87,085 in the state.

So far, 5,594 people have died from the disease in the state, according a health bulletin.

Of the 77 fresh deaths, Lucknow reported 11, followed by seven in Kanpur, six in Gorakhpur, five in Kushinagar and four in Allahabad.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, Lucknow reported the maximum 549 infections, followed by Allahabad (263), Ghaziabad (229), Gautam Buddh Nagar (204), Meerut (191), Kanpur (179) and Varanasi (163).

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 55,603, the bulletin said.

So far, 3,25,888 patients have recovered from the disease.

"The recovery rate of the state stands at 84.19 per cent," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

He said over 96 lakh samples have been tested in the state till now.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

