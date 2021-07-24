Uttar Pradesh on Friday administered over 10 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine, reaching the milestone for the second time in July, according to the Hindustan Times.

A total of 1,006,078 doses administered on Friday (July 23) was the highest single-day Covid vaccination in the state so far. Earlier, a total of 1,003,435 doses were given in the state on July 6 , according to official data.

“We have set a new benchmark in vaccination on Friday as we administered 1,006,078 doses of the vaccine to beneficiaries. This is the highest in one day till now," said Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary (medical health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

A total of 490,792 doses were administered in UP on Saturday.

One person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 42 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to, 17,08, 152, according to a statement.

So far, the disease has killed 22,749 people in the state.

The lone COVID-19 death was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri district, the UP government said in the statement.





