Home >News >India >UP records largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths
A health worker takes a swab sample for covid-19 rapid testing at a screening camp

UP records largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST PTI

  • U.P. recorded single day highest of 2,667 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 1,298 fatalities in last 24 hours
  • Total tally in the state now stands at 60,770, while there have been 37,712 recoveries along with 21,711 active cases

LUCKNOW : Tightening its grip over Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 claimed a record 50 lives in the state on Friday as the deadly virus infected 2,667 people more in the largest single-day spike till date. The COVID-19 death tally stood at 1,298 on Thursday while the total number of cases touched 58,104. With new cases, the state also witnessed the highest single-day surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally of total COVID-19 cases in UP to 60,771. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Friday said the count of active cases in the state stood at 21,711 on Friday. As many as 37,712 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged, he said. He, however, added that as many as 2,712 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The figure 2,712 quoted by Prasad also includes 45 cases reported on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

