UP reports 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh reported 4,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while 50 more people died due to the infection.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of cases in the state stands at 1,40,775 and the death toll at 2,280.

"So far, 88,786 people have been treated and discharged. There are now 49,709 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 22,408 are in home isolation," Prasad said.

The state's COVID-19 tally was 1,36,238 on Wednesday.

The official, however, said 4,603 new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours (between 3 pm on Wednesday to 3 pm on Thursday).

Among the fresh deaths, a maximum of 14 were reported in Lucknow, four in Prayagraj, three each in Kanpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mahrajganj and Mirzapur, a health bulletin issued here said

The state capital Lucknow reported a maximum of 621 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 358 in Kanpur, 308 in Gorakhpur and 220 in Pyayagraj, it added.

Kanpur accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 287, while there have been 182 fatalities linked to the infection in Lucknow so far, 121 in Meerut, 113 in Varanasi besides other cities.

Over 35 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state and 87,214 of them were done on Wednesday.

Prasad said emphasis is also being given to patients suffering from other diseases. "Between June 1 and August 12 last year, 42,528 major surgeries were done in the state. In the same period this year, 34,139 major surgeries were done despite the pandemic," he said.

"Similarly, in this period last year 71,560 minor surgeries were done and in the corresponding period this year, 53,623 minor surgeries were done," Prasad added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

