UP: RERA allows extension for completion of pandemic-hit housing project

RERA in its statement said that on the account of validity of sanctioned maps till August 2022, the Authority considered the request from the promoter and association of allottees of the Utopia Estate project and decided to extend its support for completion of the project under the provisions of section 8 of the RERA Act read with Section 6, 7 and 37 of the act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}