UP RERA slaps 2.5 crore penalty on 11 developers for non-compliance
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

UP RERA slaps 2.5 crore penalty on 11 developers for non-compliance

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 01:47 PM IST Renu Yadav

  • The order was passed by the authority under the Section 63 of the RERA Act. The penalty for non-compliance of orders can go up to 5% of the cost of the project.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Uttar Pradesh on Monday imposed a penalty of 2.5 crore on 11 developers for non-compliance of its past orders issued in favour of homebuyers.

The UP RERA authority has levied a penalty of 46 lakh on Newtech Promoters & Developers Pvt. Ltd, 34 lakh on Supertech Ltd., 57 lakh on Lucknow Development Authority, 30 lakh on Tulsiani Construction and Developers Pvt. Ltd, and 27 Lakh on Antriksh Realtek Pvt. Ltd.

The order was passed by the authority under the Section 63 of the RERA Act. As per the Section 63, in case the promoter or the developer of the project fails to comply with any orders of the authority, then a penalty can be levied on the basis of each day of default. The penalty for non-compliance of orders can go up to 5% of the cost of the project.

The authority proposes to pass further orders of penalty against defaulting promoters over the next few weeks.

Rajive Kumar, chairman UP RERA said, “Whereas quite a larger number of promoters are abiding by the orders of the authority, some of the promoters have not complied with its orders. The authority as per RERA Acts and rules will continue to take actions and impose heavy penalties against the errant promoters so that the promoters start complying with the orders of the Authority and homebuyers can get the possession of their dream houses".

The authority has given a time of 30 days to the promoters to deposit the penalty amount. In case the promoters fail to deposit the amount in the stipulated time, recovery certificates will be issued against them for recovery of the amount through respective District Magistrates.

