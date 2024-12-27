UP resident, who set himself ablaze outside Parliament, dies

Jitendra, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, died from extensive burn injuries after setting himself on fire near the New Parliament building. He suffered 95% burns and was hospitalised for two days before passing away.

A 26-year-old man passed away on Friday while battling extensive burn injuries at a Delhi hospital. The Uttar Pradesh resident — identified as Jitendra Kumar — had attempted self immolation outside the Parliament on Wednesday. An investigation remains underway to ascertain his motives.

“He received 95% burns after he set himself on fire near the New Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon," a senior police officer explained earlier this week.

According to officials, the man had travelled from Chhaprauli to Delhi on Wednesday on the pretext of some work and headed to an area close to the Railway Bhawan. He eventually set himself on fire near the New Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon after pouring a petrol-like substance on his body. The youth was subsequently taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by security personnel.

Initial investigations suggest that he took the extreme step due to an ongoing dispute with some people in his hometown. His family has been facing two cases of assault with another family in their village due to which he was upset.

He had remained critical for two days with 95% burn injuries and expired at 2:23 am on Friday. Authorities stated that the cause of death was burn shock due to inhalational burns, resulting from 95% of second-degree deep dermal burns. A police officer said that Jitendra's body had been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

According to officials at Chhaprauli police station, Kumar had also lodged a case against several people including homeguard Kavinder in May 2024. Charge sheets have been filed in the court by the Baghpat police in all three cases.

It was alleged that the homeguard and his family members entered Jitendra's house and attacked him and others in the house them with stones. Homeguard Kavinder had lodged two cases against Jitendra, one in 2021 and the other in 2022, under several serious sections including attempt to murder. The police had filed a final report after investigation in the SC/ST Act case filed by Jitendra.

Meanwhile locals in Chhaprauli said that the deceased had been ‘disturbed’ by the alleged harassment of the police and was also afraid of punishment by the court.