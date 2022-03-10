“Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority...Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming govts in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand", Yogi Adityanath said as the ECI declared the final result of Gorakhpur Urban where the Uttar Pradesh Chief minister won.

Yogi Adityanath won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of over 50,000 votes. His victory comes as the BJP is on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is underway.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership for the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“This is a mandate for development and a blessing from the people. The double engine government created a safe environment," Adityanath said during his victory speech.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were held in seven phases that started in February.

In an array of milestones, Yogi Adityanath seems to have broken the ;Noida Jinx'. A myth was nurtured for over 30 years that any chief minister who visited Noida would inevitably go out of power.

The Yogi-Modi duo for the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had been in talks for all kinds of reasons. The Yogi government from 2017, saw a number of ups and downs. However, the BJP chief in Uttar Pradesh managed a comeback in a historic win and is set to become the chief minister of the state for the second time.

During his electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi had had coined a new phrase — UP plus Yogi bahut hai UPYOGI — to praise the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.