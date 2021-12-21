Uttar Pradesh roads will soon vie with those in America if the Adityanath government is given another five-year term in the state, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways made the assertion while laying foundation stones for three national highway projects worth ₹1,123 crore here along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“If UP continues to grow under the double-engine governments (of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP) for another five years, the UP roads will not only surpass European standards but will vie with those in America," asserted Gadkari.

“Mark my words. They are lines carved in stones," he said, seeking to assure the audience attending the rally on the occasion.

Underlining the contribution of roads to the growth of the economy of a country, Gadkari recalled the famous quote of former US President John F Kennedy: “American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good." Gadkari said all road-building work and other developmental ventures of his ministry “stayed stalled" when he joined PM Modi’s Cabinet in 2014.

They were, however, expedited by the PM, he said, adding “the picture of UP has changed now". Giving details of expenditure on building roads in UP since 2014, Gadkari said projects worth ₹1.40 lakh crore have already been completed in the state and projects worth ₹1.80 lakh crore are under progress.

More than ₹45,000 crore have been spent on land acquisition and other related works, he added. "More than ₹3 lakh crore have been spent in UP by my ministry since 2014 and if the double engine government is allowed to work for another five years, this will be raised to ₹5 lakh crore," Gadkari said and asked people to mark his words.

Hailing Chief Minister Adityanath work in tackling mafias and criminal elements, Gadkari said “if law and order is good, investment comes pouring". "There is no dearth of anything in UP. It is an affluent state but with poor people. I cannot understand how the people here have remained poor in a rich state," he wondered.

Targeting Congress and the Samajwadi Party for allegedly pursuing “pariwarwadi" (dynastic) politics, Gadkari said, “It was the height of the dynastic politics in India that PMs were borne out of the womb of a PM, an MP from the womb of an MP and MLAs from the wombs of MLAs." “It is the BJP which has ended this dynastic politics," said Gadkari.

