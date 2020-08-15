UP's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,50,061; death toll mounts to 2,393

LUCKNOW : The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reached 2,393 with 58 more fatalities, while 4,774 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 1,50,061.

A total of 96,231 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The state now has 51,437 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.

It, however, said that the number of fresh cases in the last 24 hours is 4,814.

On Friday, the state 's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,45,287.

Among the 58 new deaths, the maximum 14 were reported from Lucknow, followed by five from Saharanpur, four from Kanpur Nagar, and three each from Varanasi and Prayagraj, it said.

Lucknow also accounts for the maximum number of 671 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Gorakhpur 310, Kanpur Nagar 250 and Prayagraj 203, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via