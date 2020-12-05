UP says it's the first state in country to conduct over 2 cr Covid tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct more than 2 crore tests so far, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

"Yesterday, 1,66,938 samples were examined in the state. Till date, a total of 2,10,28,312 samples have been examined, so many tests have not been done in the country by any state," he said.

A total of 5,22,866 people have recovered and discharged from coronavirus so far, Prasad added. "The recovery rate is 94.5%. So far 7,900 people have died due to coronavir," he said.

Making an appeal to everyone to continue with all necessary precautions for at least the next two months, Prasad said the cases can rise especially because of the winter season though currently things are under control.

The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The overall Covid-19 cases reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for the COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,58,85,512, of which, 11,57,763 were conducted on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

