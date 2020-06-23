UP says no to China-made meters after border clash, bans new installations

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban on the installation of new China-made meters by the state power department, days after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed by Chinese troops in a clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said here on Tuesday.

"Installation of Chinese meter has been banned in the state," an official spokesman of the power department said here.

"The details have been sought about orders of Chinese meters and equipment and also contracts of Chinese items awarded in the past one year," he said.

All India Power Engineers Federation president Shailendra Dubey has welcomed the decision.

"In power plants, boilers and tubes and other equipment are brought from China as they are cheap. It's a truth that the quality of Chinese equipment is not good," he said.

He said their association demands that equipment used in power plants be purchased from public sector company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It will also help achieve the objective of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), he added.

