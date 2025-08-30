UP scholarship scam: Constable's wife allegedly frauds ₹70,000 funds for B.Ed studies in Meerut

Amid the rising scams in the nation, a UP constable's wife, Reshma Saifi, has been accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly ₹70,000 in scholarship funds during her B.Ed studies by allegedly using her mother’s income certificate, according to a report by Hindustan Hindi.

The report stated that advocate Mohammad Shahid from Shastri Nagar filed a formal complaint with the District Minority Welfare Office, alleging that Reshma manipulated documents to secure the scholarship.

Hindustan Hindi reported that Reshma, a resident of Nangla Tashi in Kankerkheda, Meerut, enrolled in the B.Ed program at Ismail National Women’s PG College on November 24, 2022. During her studies, Reshma received scholarships of ₹33,710 in 2022–23 and ₹36,360 in 2023–24, but following verification, the Minority Welfare Department instructed her to return the amount to the government treasury.

Reshma's husband, Mohammad Arif, a constable posted in Kanpur and a native of Sarai Khedi village in Mirapur, Muzaffarnagar, came under scrutiny as well, the report noted.

After an inquiry, the District Minority Welfare Officer directed Kotwali police to file a case against her under cheating charges, while CO Kotwali, Antariksh Jain, stated that further action would be taken based on the ongoing investigation.

In a separate incident, earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship in the name of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian man to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), which will support students from the state pursuing higher education in space technology, PTI reported.

"Since Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first citizen of Uttar Pradesh to be a part of such a space mission. We will launch a scholarship in his name for students aspiring to advance their studies in space technology," Adityanath said.