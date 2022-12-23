UP: School timings revised due to fog and cold wave, Check new schedule here1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Dense fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with people complaining of visibility dropping below 10 meters.
In Uttar Pradesh, the school timing in various districts from class 1 to 8 has been changed from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31 due to cold weather and heavy fog. The district administration of Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and other cities have issued an order announcing the change.