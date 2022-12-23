In Uttar Pradesh, the school timing in various districts from class 1 to 8 has been changed from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31 due to cold weather and heavy fog. The district administration of Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and other cities have issued an order announcing the change.

"In view of the dense fog and cold, all the schools from class 1 to 8 in the district are now instructed to open from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm," the DM order read.

Dense fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with people complaining of visibility dropping below 10 meters.

Abhishek Singh, a student on his way to coaching said that there is no visibility in the area. "There is a lot of fog in the morning, the visibility has been reduced below 10 meters. There is no visibility in the area, where there is no movement of traffic," Singh told ANI.

"It is very cold in the morning, the cold wave has increased a lot. The fog is so thick that nothing is visible beyond 8-10 meters. It is also difficult to take the children to school," another resident of Gorakhpur, Dharampal Singh said.

"Yesterday a vehicle pile-up accident was witnessed near the Tendua Toll Plaza. There was no casualty anywhere, but we are requesting people not to come out of their houses in this weather and drive less," he added, ANI reported.

A dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana continued on Thursday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The foggy conditions in the national capital are expected to continue for 2 more days and the temperature of the city is also likely to remain at lower levels of 6 to 7 degree Celsius.

(With ANI inputs)