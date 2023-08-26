UP school viral video: Principal, Tripta Tyagi seeks apology; says video clip was tampered1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST
UP school viral video case: Principal of Neha Public School, Tripta Tyagi, apologised for her action. However, she also claimed that the video was tampered and full video was not revealed.
The teacher from Muzzafarpur's Neha Public School, Tripta Tyagi, has apologised for her action against the student in her school. At the same time, she called the viral video to be misleading as it was edited and cut. She also told ANI that the viral video was a ‘conspiracy’ against her.
‘My son is seven-year-old, he is scared,’ says victim students father
On one hand, the Principal of Neha Public School claims of Hindu-Muslim Unity in her school, on the other hand father of the victim shared the trauma of the seven-year-old school student. He said that his son is scared. Recalling the incident, that happenedon 24th August, he said “ the teacher made the students beat my child again and again." He said that coincidentally, his nephew, who visited the school for work, made the video. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course," says the father told ANI. Meanwhile the state police took cognisance of the matter and promised of taking action in the case.