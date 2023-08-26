UP school viral video case: Principal of Neha Public School, Tripta Tyagi, apologised for her action. However, she also claimed that the video was tampered and full video was not revealed.

The teacher from Muzzafarpur's Neha Public School, Tripta Tyagi, has apologised for her action against the student in her school. At the same time, she called the viral video to be misleading as it was edited and cut. She also told ANI that the viral video was a 'conspiracy' against her.

“I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands," Neha Public School teacher Tripta Tyagi told ANI on Saturday. Besides her apology she clarified thatthe viral video was edited and cut. “I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for last 2 months. So I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work," she said.

"What I said was 'Muhamdan mothers' must not take their kids to their uncles' homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the 'Muhamdan' word…I had no such intentions…I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands", Tripta Tyagi, Principal of Neha Public School told ANI.

‘My son is seven-year-old, he is scared,’ says victim students father On one hand, the Principal of Neha Public School claims of Hindu-Muslim Unity in her school, on the other hand father of the victim shared the trauma of the seven-year-old school student. He said that his son is scared. Recalling the incident, that happenedon 24th August, he said “ the teacher made the students beat my child again and again." He said that coincidentally, his nephew, who visited the school for work, made the video. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course," says the father told ANI. Meanwhile the state police took cognisance of the matter and promised of taking action in the case.