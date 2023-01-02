UP schools closed in THESE districts due to cold wave

The cold wave condition in Uttar Pradesh has affected the school timings in some districts, while others extended winter vacations. Varanasi schools will remain closed from class 1 to 8 till January 4 in view of cold and foggy weather.
The cold wave condition in Uttar Pradesh has affected the school timings in some districts, while others extended winter vacations. Varanasi schools will remain closed from class 1 to 8 till January 4 in view of cold and foggy weather.
District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in UP's Varanasi, according to the news agency PTI.
District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in UP's Varanasi, according to the news agency PTI.
"All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate.
"All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate.
The Lucknow District Magistrate has also issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.
The Lucknow District Magistrate has also issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step was taken considering the student's interests and health.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step was taken considering the student's interests and health.
The Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.
The Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.
“Strict action will be taken against non-compliant schools," the order read.
“Strict action will be taken against non-compliant schools," the order read.
The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.
The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.
The IMD predicted that due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days
The IMD predicted that due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.