Home >News >India >UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases
Cemetery workers in full protective gear carry the coffin (AP)
Cemetery workers in full protective gear carry the coffin (AP)

UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 04:40 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload of last 24 hours in U.P. now stands at 5,989 while the death toll is at 3,141
  • Statewide caseload is at 2.03 lakh with 51,317 active cases in the state

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141, while highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took the infection tally to 2,03,020.

"In the past 24 hours, 5,898 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are a total of 51,317 active cases in the state, while 1,48,562 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

He said that the state made a record by testing 1,44,802 samples on Tuesday and added that over 49 lakh tests were conducted in the state till now since outbreak of pandemic.

"Soon, the target of doing 1.5 lakh tests per day, set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be achieved," he said.

"Of the total 51,317 active cases, 25,279 are in home isolation. So far, over 83 thousand people opted for home isolation and of them over 58 thousand have also completed their home isolation," he said.

Till Tuesday, Kanpur reported the maximum deaths in the state at 385, followed by 303 in Lucknow, 150 in Varanasi, 134 in Allahabad, 128 in Meerut, 112 in Gorakhpur, and 106 each in Agra and Bareilly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh State assembly speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit holds a meeting with concerned officials regarding COVID-19 and security at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh govt to table 17 important Bills in Assembly tomorrow

4 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout