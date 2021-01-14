Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination drive
A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine injection

UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination drive

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST PTI

  • The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of vaccine and it has been sent to all districts
  • Training of those who will administer the vaccine has been completed and cold chain arrangements made

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Vaccination will be held at 311 places in all the 75 districts of the state on January 16. The drive will start at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget session to begin from 29 January, Finance Bill to be tabled on 1 February

2 min read . 06:41 PM IST

HC upholds ITR deadline; recommends leniency for late tax audit report filings

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

2 min read . 06:32 PM IST

Rajnath delivers a veiled message to China with 'superpower' remark in Bengaluru

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Vaccination will be held at 311 places in all the 75 districts of the state on January 16. The drive will start at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget session to begin from 29 January, Finance Bill to be tabled on 1 February

2 min read . 06:41 PM IST

HC upholds ITR deadline; recommends leniency for late tax audit report filings

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

2 min read . 06:32 PM IST

Rajnath delivers a veiled message to China with 'superpower' remark in Bengaluru

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of vaccine and it has been sent to all districts.

"In districts, where it has not reached the delivery will be ensured by this evening," he said, adding that all protocols will be followed while administering the vaccine.

Training of those who will administer the vaccine has been completed and cold chain arrangements made, he said.

Prasad said people will get vaccinated as and when their turn comes as per the sequence decided.

Healthcare and other frontline workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 first.

He appealed to people to remain alert and continue to take precautions against the novel coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.