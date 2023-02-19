Several cars collided one after the other due to dense fog today i.e. on 19 February on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said that as many as 35 cars piled up on the Expressway.

He further added that one person was injured in the incident. Ghaziabad Police rushed a team to the spot and launched a rescue operation after getting word of the incident.

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar



(Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

However, the police also confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.

Another similar accident occurred due to fog on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. The Agra police told ANI that two persons were killed while two others were injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck.

The police said that the victims, all from Hapur, were on their way to Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function. There was dense fog in the area and due to low visibility, the car driver jumped onto the wrong side and ended up collided with an oncoming container truck.

Giving further details on the deceased, DCP East Zone Agra, Somendra Meena said that the the two who were killed have been identified as Naveen Singhal and Anshul Mittal. Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital and further proceedings into the case are on, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)