UP: Several cars pile up due to fog on Delhi-Meerut expressway, 1 injured. Watch video
- DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar told ANI that as many as 35 cars piled up on the expressway
Several cars collided one after the other due to dense fog today i.e. on 19 February on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×