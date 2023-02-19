Home / News / India /  UP: Several cars pile up due to fog on Delhi-Meerut expressway, 1 injured. Watch video
Back

Several cars collided one after the other due to dense fog today i.e. on 19 February on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said that as many as 35 cars piled up on the Expressway.

He further added that one person was injured in the incident. Ghaziabad Police rushed a team to the spot and launched a rescue operation after getting word of the incident.

However, the police also confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.

Another similar accident occurred due to fog on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. The Agra police told ANI that two persons were killed while two others were injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck.

The police said that the victims, all from Hapur, were on their way to Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function. There was dense fog in the area and due to low visibility, the car driver jumped onto the wrong side and ended up collided with an oncoming container truck.

Giving further details on the deceased, DCP East Zone Agra, Somendra Meena said that the the two who were killed have been identified as Naveen Singhal and Anshul Mittal. Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital and further proceedings into the case are on, he added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x