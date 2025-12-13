UP Shocker: 17-year-old girl kidnapped, raped multiple times over 25 days

Ballia: A man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and taking her to Mumbai and Pune, where he raped her multiple times for around 25 days, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Baburam (21) kidnapped the girl on November 14. Based on her father’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused, they said.

Chitbaragaon Station Officer (SO) Dinesh Pathak said the minor was rescued from an area under the police station. She told police that Baburam kidnapped her and had taken her to Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, where he raped her.

Based on her statements, sections related to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been added to the case, the officer said.

The accused was arrested on Friday near the Dharmapur intersection, and he was sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

Maharashtra: Man arrested after 18 years for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and brutally murdering a five-year-old girl in the district 18 years ago, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police said on Saturday.

The crime had taken place in the Manikpur police station limits, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

Nandlal alias Nandu Ramdas Vishwakarma, then 22, was nabbed from his village Khardauri in Siddharth Nagar district of UP on December 10, he said.

Vishwakarma was accused of luring away the girl by promising her a chocolate sometime between 11 pm on March 31, 2007, and 8 am the next day, raping and beating her, and subsequently strangling her.

"He escaped to Nepal after the incident and stayed there for a long time. He returned to UP recently and was working as a laborer at a brick kiln," said senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade.