UP Shocker! Domestic help mixes urine in flour to make chapatis in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic

Utter Pradesh police on Wednesday said they have arrested a domestic help for allegedly mixing urine to make flour dough at a flat in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic residential society

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published16 Oct 2024, 06:29 PM IST
UP Shocker Domestic help mixes urine in flour to make chapatis in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic
UP Shocker Domestic help mixes urine in flour to make chapatis in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic

Utter Pradesh police on Wednesday said they have arrested a domestic help for allegedly mixing urine to make flour dough at a flat in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic residential society.

Ghaziabad police said they received a written complaint on Monday from a resident of Crossings Republic that their domestic help mixed urine to make flour dough for chapatis. A case was registered at the PS, and the accused domestic help was arrested the next day.

Ghaziabad police identified the accused domestic help as Reena.

"On 14th October, a written complaint was lodged at Crossings Republic PS by a complainant that a domestic help at her flat, Reena mixed urine to make flour dough. A case under relevant sections was registered at the PS. Teams were formed to arrest the accused. She was arrested from GH-7 society on 15th October. Further action is being undertaken," ACP Lipi Nagayach of Wave City in Ghaziabad said.

The complainant, in her FIR, told the police that on October 14 she discovered through a mobile recording that her maid—who had been working for the past eight years—had urinated in a bowl in the kitchen and used the same bowl to knead the flour. The complainant added that her family had been suffering from liver disease for several months. She suspected that the maid had been doing this for a long time. 

In another incident, Saharanpur Police on Wednesday detained a tandoor worker and the owner of the eatery over complaints that he spat on rotis while baking them. The police registered a case and detained both the eatery owner and the worker.

"The accused are currently under interrogation, and further action will be taken based on an investigation," Saharanpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik said.

In the wake of similar incidents of human waste and spit being added to food items reported from several places in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced that it will introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" or mix human waste and inedible materials in food items and beverages.

The UP Chief Minister said imprisonment and fine would be ensured against those who violate the law and action taken considering such crimes as cognisable and non-bailable.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP Shocker! Domestic help mixes urine in flour to make chapatis in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.