Utter Pradesh police on Wednesday said they have arrested a domestic help for allegedly mixing urine to make flour dough at a flat in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic residential society

Ghaziabad police said they received a written complaint on Monday from a resident of Crossings Republic that their domestic help mixed urine to make flour dough for chapatis. A case was registered at the PS, and the accused domestic help was arrested the next day.

Ghaziabad police identified the accused domestic help as Reena.

"On 14th October, a written complaint was lodged at Crossings Republic PS by a complainant that a domestic help at her flat, Reena mixed urine to make flour dough. A case under relevant sections was registered at the PS. Teams were formed to arrest the accused. She was arrested from GH-7 society on 15th October. Further action is being undertaken," ACP Lipi Nagayach of Wave City in Ghaziabad said.

The complainant, in her FIR, told the police that on October 14 she discovered through a mobile recording that her maid—who had been working for the past eight years—had urinated in a bowl in the kitchen and used the same bowl to knead the flour. The complainant added that her family had been suffering from liver disease for several months. She suspected that the maid had been doing this for a long time.

In another incident, Saharanpur Police on Wednesday detained a tandoor worker and the owner of the eatery over complaints that he spat on rotis while baking them. The police registered a case and detained both the eatery owner and the worker.

"The accused are currently under interrogation, and further action will be taken based on an investigation," Saharanpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik said.

In the wake of similar incidents of human waste and spit being added to food items reported from several places in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced that it will introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" or mix human waste and inedible materials in food items and beverages.